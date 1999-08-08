

rubricate PRONUNCIATION: (ROO-bri-kayt)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To color or mark with red.

2. To highlight or decorate.

3. To provide with a rubric (a guide, rule, commentary, etc.).

ETYMOLOGY: corroborate, roborant, robustious, rubicund, From Latin rubricare (to color red), from rubrica (rubric, red earth). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, raddle rufescent , and russet . Earliest documented use: 1570.

USAGE:

Patricia Colton; The Window Blind; AuthorHouse; 2011.



“Writing about Perez Prado’s arrangements, Cuban musicologist Helio Orovio in his ‘Dictionary of Cuban Music’ suggests, ‘... Underneath all, the trombones rubricate the musical phrases.’”

Sergio Muñoz; Musical America; Los Angeles Times; Aug 8, 1999.



“In all her scenes Linney rubricated the collaborative nature of their partnership.”

Marvin Kitman; Birth of a Nation; The New Leader (New York); Mar/Apr 2008.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: This is what power really is: the privilege of ignoring anything you might find distasteful. -Oksana Zabuzhko, writer (b. 19 Sep 1960)





