Sep 19, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to colors

This week’s words
castaneous
rubricate
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rubricate

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROO-bri-kayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To color or mark with red.
2. To highlight or decorate.
3. To provide with a rubric (a guide, rule, commentary, etc.).

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rubricare (to color red), from rubrica (rubric, red earth). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, raddle, corroborate, roborant, robustious, rubicund, rufescent, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1570.

USAGE:
“The sunken sun rubricated the sky.”
Patricia Colton; The Window Blind; AuthorHouse; 2011.

“Writing about Perez Prado’s arrangements, Cuban musicologist Helio Orovio in his ‘Dictionary of Cuban Music’ suggests, ‘... Underneath all, the trombones rubricate the musical phrases.’”
Sergio Muñoz; Musical America; Los Angeles Times; Aug 8, 1999.

“In all her scenes Linney rubricated the collaborative nature of their partnership.”
Marvin Kitman; Birth of a Nation; The New Leader (New York); Mar/Apr 2008.

See more usage examples of rubricate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
This is what power really is: the privilege of ignoring anything you might find distasteful. -Oksana Zabuzhko, writer (b. 19 Sep 1960)

