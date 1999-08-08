|
Sep 19, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to colors
This week’s words
rubricate
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
rubricate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To color or mark with red.
2. To highlight or decorate.
3. To provide with a rubric (a guide, rule, commentary, etc.).
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rubricare (to color red), from rubrica (rubric, red earth). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, raddle, corroborate, roborant, robustious, rubicund, rufescent, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1570.
USAGE:
“The sunken sun rubricated the sky.”
Patricia Colton; The Window Blind; AuthorHouse; 2011.
“Writing about Perez Prado’s arrangements, Cuban musicologist Helio Orovio in his ‘Dictionary of Cuban Music’ suggests, ‘... Underneath all, the trombones rubricate the musical phrases.’”
Sergio Muñoz; Musical America; Los Angeles Times; Aug 8, 1999.
“In all her scenes Linney rubricated the collaborative nature of their partnership.”
Marvin Kitman; Birth of a Nation; The New Leader (New York); Mar/Apr 2008.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:This is what power really is: the privilege of ignoring anything you might find distasteful. -Oksana Zabuzhko, writer (b. 19 Sep 1960)
