  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 16, 2023
This week’s theme
Words for colors

This week’s words
aeneous
argent
stramineous
rubicund
rubicund
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

rubicund

PRONUNCIATION:
(ROO-bi-kuhnd)

MEANING:
adjective: Red or reddish.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rubere (to be red). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate, roborant, raddle, robustious, rufescent, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:
“I may blush easily, go rubicund in the sun, and have covert yet mentally alert blue eyes.”
Ron Charles; Race Reversal; The Washington Post; Jan 18, 2009.

See more usage examples of rubicund in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds. -Henry Adams, historian and teacher (16 Feb 1838-1918)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith