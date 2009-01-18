|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 16, 2023This week’s theme
Words for colors
This week’s words
argent
stramineous
rubicund
Photo: jessmonster
rubicund
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Red or reddish.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin rubere (to be red). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate, roborant, raddle, robustious, rufescent, and russet. Earliest documented use: 1425.
USAGE:
“I may blush easily, go rubicund in the sun, and have covert yet mentally alert blue eyes.”
Ron Charles; Race Reversal; The Washington Post; Jan 18, 2009.
See more usage examples of rubicund in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds. -Henry Adams, historian and teacher (16 Feb 1838-1918)
