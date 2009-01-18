

Feb 16, 2023 This week’s theme

Words for colors



This week’s words

aeneous

argent

stramineous

rubicund



Photo: jessmonster Words for colors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



rubicund PRONUNCIATION: (ROO-bi-kuhnd)

MEANING: adjective: Red or reddish.

ETYMOLOGY: roborant, raddle, robustious, From Latin rubere (to be red). Ultimately from the Indo-European root reudh- (red), which also gave us red, rouge, ruby, ruddy, rubella, robust, rambunctious, corroborate rufescent , and russet . Earliest documented use: 1425.

USAGE:

Ron Charles; Race Reversal; The Washington Post; Jan 18, 2009.



See more usage examples of “I may blush easily, go rubicund in the sun, and have covert yet mentally alert blue eyes.”Ron Charles; Race Reversal;; Jan 18, 2009.See more usage examples of rubicund in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Politics, as a practice, whatever its professions, has always been the systematic organization of hatreds. -Henry Adams, historian and teacher (16 Feb 1838-1918)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate