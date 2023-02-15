|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Feb 15, 2023This week’s theme
Words for colors
This week’s words
argent
stramineous
A stramineous purse
Meaning 1: Yes
Meaning 2: Yes
Meaning 3: No
(It sells for $60)
Photo: Hobbs
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
stramineous
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Straw-colored.
2. Of or relating to straw.
3. Like straw: Valueless.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stramen (straw). Earliest documented use: 1624.
USAGE:
“Glistening yellow in the stramineous light, the worms boiled and reared and thudded in fury.”
Brian Aldiss; Hothouse; Faber and Faber; 1962.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The question is not Can they reason?, nor Can they talk?, but Can they suffer? -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith