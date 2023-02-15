  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 15, 2023
This week’s theme
Words for colors

This week’s words
aeneous
argent
stramineous
stramineous
A stramineous purse
Meaning 1: Yes
Meaning 2: Yes
Meaning 3: No
(It sells for $60)
Photo: Hobbs
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

stramineous

PRONUNCIATION:
(struh-MIN-ee-uhs)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Straw-colored.
2. Of or relating to straw.
3. Like straw: Valueless.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin stramen (straw). Earliest documented use: 1624.

USAGE:
“Glistening yellow in the stramineous light, the worms boiled and reared and thudded in fury.”
Brian Aldiss; Hothouse; Faber and Faber; 1962.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The question is not Can they reason?, nor Can they talk?, but Can they suffer? -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith