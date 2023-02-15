

Feb 15, 2023 This week’s theme

Words for colors



This week’s words

aeneous

argent

stramineous



A stramineous purse

Meaning 1: Yes

Meaning 2: Yes

Meaning 3: No

(It sells for $60) Photo: Hobbs Words for colors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



stramineous PRONUNCIATION: (struh-MIN-ee-uhs)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Straw-colored.

2. Of or relating to straw.

3. Like straw: Valueless.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin stramen (straw). Earliest documented use: 1624.

USAGE: “Glistening yellow in the stramineous light, the worms boiled and reared and thudded in fury.”

Brian Aldiss; Hothouse; Faber and Faber; 1962.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The question is not Can they reason?, nor Can they talk?, but Can they suffer? -Jeremy Bentham, jurist and philosopher (15 Feb 1748-1832)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate