Feb 17, 2023This week’s theme
Words for colors
This week’s words
aeneous
argent
stramineous
rubicund
virescent
Photo: pxhere
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
virescent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective:
1. Greenish.
2. Turning green.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin virescere (to become green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1826.
USAGE:
“Flaxenhaired and grayeyed, the woman was an ethereal vision in gold and alabaster rising from the virescent sea mists swirling around her.”
Laurie McBain; Dark Before the Rising Sun; Avon; 1982.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Recently, I was asked if I was going to fire an employee who made a mistake that cost the company $600,000. No, I replied, I just spent $600,000 training him. Why would I want somebody to hire his experience? -Thomas J. Watson, Chairman and CEO of IBM (17 Feb 1874-1956)
|
© 1994-2023 Wordsmith