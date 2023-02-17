  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 17, 2023
This week’s theme
Words for colors

This week’s words
aeneous
argent
stramineous
rubicund
virescent

virescent
Photo: pxhere
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

virescent

PRONUNCIATION:
( vuh/vy/vi-RES-uhnt)

MEANING:
adjective:
1. Greenish.
2. Turning green.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin virescere (to become green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE:
“Flaxenhaired and grayeyed, the woman was an ethereal vision in gold and alabaster rising from the virescent sea mists swirling around her.”
Laurie McBain; Dark Before the Rising Sun; Avon; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Recently, I was asked if I was going to fire an employee who made a mistake that cost the company $600,000. No, I replied, I just spent $600,000 training him. Why would I want somebody to hire his experience? -Thomas J. Watson, Chairman and CEO of IBM (17 Feb 1874-1956)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith