virescent PRONUNCIATION: ( vuh/vy/vi-RES-uhnt)

MEANING: adjective:

1. Greenish.

2. Turning green.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin virescere (to become green), from virere (to be green). Earliest documented use: 1826.

USAGE: “Flaxenhaired and grayeyed, the woman was an ethereal vision in gold and alabaster rising from the virescent sea mists swirling around her.”

Laurie McBain; Dark Before the Rising Sun; Avon; 1982.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Recently, I was asked if I was going to fire an employee who made a mistake that cost the company $600,000. No, I replied, I just spent $600,000 training him. Why would I want somebody to hire his experience? -Thomas J. Watson, Chairman and CEO of IBM (17 Feb 1874-1956)





