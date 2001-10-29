  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 14, 2023
This week’s theme
Words for colors

This week’s words
aeneous
argent
Happy Valentine’s Day!
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

argent

PRONUNCIATION:
(AHR-juhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Of the color silver or white.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin argentum (silver). Ultimately from the Indo-European root arg- (to shine; white) that is also the source of argue (from Latin arguere, to make clear), argillaceous, and French argent (money). The word also appears in the chemical symbol for silver (Ag) and in the name of the country Argentina where Rio de la Plata (literally, river of silver) flows. Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:
“In bright sunlight the fish’s argent color is iridescent.”
Scenes from the Beach; Sun Herald (Gulfport, Mississippi); Oct 29, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The hands that help are better far / Than lips that pray. / Love is the ever gleaming star / That leads the way, / That shines, not on vague worlds of bliss, / But on a paradise in this. -Robert Green Ingersoll, lawyer and orator (1833-1899)

