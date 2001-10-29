

argent PRONUNCIATION: (AHR-juhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Of the color silver or white.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin argentum (silver). Ultimately from the Indo-European root arg- (to shine; white) that is also the source of argue (from Latin arguere, to make clear), argillaceous , and French argent (money). The word also appears in the chemical symbol for silver (Ag) and in the name of the country Argentina where Rio de la Plata (literally, river of silver) flows. Earliest documented use: 1500.

USAGE:

Scenes from the Beach; Sun Herald (Gulfport, Mississippi); Oct 29, 2001.



See more usage examples of “In bright sunlight the fish’s argent color is iridescent .”Scenes from the Beach;(Gulfport, Mississippi); Oct 29, 2001.See more usage examples of argent in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

