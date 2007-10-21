|
A.Word.A.Day
Sep 22, 2023This week’s theme
Words related to colors
This week’s words
castaneous
rubricate
cerulean
brunneous
variegate
Variegated fairywren (male)
Photo: Paul Balfe
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
variegate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To diversify, enliven, or to make more interesting, especially with colors.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin variegare (to diversify with colors), from varius (various) + agere (to do). Earliest documented use: 1653.
USAGE:
“She was enchanting in an unstudied, guileless way. ... The eyes were very fancy indeed, the lids variegating in a rainbow from plum to lavender to mauve.”
Allene Arthur; Recalling the Tammy Faye Scoop; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Oct 21, 2007.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)
