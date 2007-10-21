  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Sep 22, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to colors

This week’s words
castaneous
rubricate
cerulean
brunneous
variegate

variegate
Variegated fairywren (male)
Photo: Paul Balfe
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

variegate

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAR-ee-uh-gayt, VAR-i-gayt)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To diversify, enliven, or to make more interesting, especially with colors.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin variegare (to diversify with colors), from varius (various) + agere (to do). Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:
“She was enchanting in an unstudied, guileless way. ... The eyes were very fancy indeed, the lids variegating in a rainbow from plum to lavender to mauve.”
Allene Arthur; Recalling the Tammy Faye Scoop; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Oct 21, 2007.

See more usage examples of variegate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2023 Wordsmith