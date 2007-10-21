

variegate PRONUNCIATION: (VAR-ee-uh-gayt, VAR-i-gayt)

MEANING: verb tr.: To diversify, enliven, or to make more interesting, especially with colors.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin variegare (to diversify with colors), from varius (various) + agere (to do). Earliest documented use: 1653.

USAGE:

Allene Arthur; Recalling the Tammy Faye Scoop; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Oct 21, 2007.



She was enchanting in an unstudied, guileless way. ... The eyes were very fancy indeed, the lids variegating in a rainbow from plum to lavender to mauve.
Allene Arthur; Recalling the Tammy Faye Scoop; The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California); Oct 21, 2007.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Learning is acquired by reading books; but the much more necessary learning, the knowledge of the world, is only to be acquired by reading man, and studying all the various editions of them. -Lord Chesterfield, statesman and writer (22 Sep 1694-1773)





