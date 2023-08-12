|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Words related to colors
Words related to colors
cerulean
Blue Grotto, Capri, Italy
Photo: Tanlingyin / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
cerulean
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Sky blue.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caeruleus (sky blue), from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1677.
USAGE:
“Some 250 NATO warplanes roared into the cerulean heavens to smash the intruders.”
Mare Nostrum Balticum; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 12, 2023.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)
