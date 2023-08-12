  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
Sep 20, 2023
This week’s theme
Words related to colors

This week’s words
castaneous
rubricate
cerulean
Blue Grotto, Capri, Italy
Photo: Tanlingyin / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cerulean

PRONUNCIATION:
(suh-ROO-lee-uhn)

MEANING:
adjective: Sky blue.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin caeruleus (sky blue), from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1677.

USAGE:
“Some 250 NATO warplanes roared into the cerulean heavens to smash the intruders.”
Mare Nostrum Balticum; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 12, 2023.

See more usage examples of cerulean in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)

