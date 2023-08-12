

Sep 20, 2023 This week’s theme

Words related to colors



This week’s words

castaneous

rubricate

cerulean



Blue Grotto, Capri, Italy Photo: Tanlingyin / Wikimedia Words related to colors A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cerulean PRONUNCIATION: (suh-ROO-lee-uhn)

MEANING: adjective: Sky blue.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin caeruleus (sky blue), from caelum (sky). Earliest documented use: 1677.

USAGE:

Mare Nostrum Balticum; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 12, 2023.



See more usage examples of “Some 250 NATO warplanes roared into the cerulean heavens to smash the intruders.”Mare Nostrum Balticum;(London, UK); Aug 12, 2023.See more usage examples of cerulean in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it. -Upton Sinclair, novelist and reformer (20 Sep 1878-1968)





