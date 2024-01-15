

Mar 26, 2024 This week’s theme

Verbing the noun, nouning the verb



This week’s words

whelm

kneecap



Two young women cosplaying as Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. Notice the crowbar in “Tonya Harding”’s hand and “Nancy Kerrigan”’s bandaged knee Photo: Rona Proudfoot

Image: Siyavula Education Verbing the noun, nouning the verb A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



kneecap PRONUNCIATION: (NEE-kap)

MEANING: noun: A small, flat, triangular bone that covers the front of the knee. verb tr.: 1. To attack the knee as a way to cripple someone. 2. To undermine or disable, especially in an excessive manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From knee, from Old English cneow + cap, from Old English caeppe, from Latin cappa (cap). Earliest documented use: noun: 1660, verb: 1975. Also see hough and hamstring

NOTES: Kneecapping is typically associated with gang violence as a method of crippling a person who has fallen out of favor or failed to repay a usurious loan. However, this practice infamously entered the world of figure skating in 1994, when associates of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding attacked rival Nancy Kerrigan, hoping to prevent her from competing.

USAGE:

Julian Lucas; Shamelessly Dramatic; The New Yorker; Jan 15, 2024.



“He was owed something for allowing her to kneecap his career.”

Taffy Brodesser-Akner; Fleishman Is in Trouble; Random House; 2020.



See more usage examples of “The desperation of competitive young editors reduced to kneecapping and humiliating one another for lack of promotional opportunities.”Julian Lucas; Shamelessly Dramatic;; Jan 15, 2024.“He was owed something for allowing her to kneecap his career.”Taffy Brodesser-Akner;; Random House; 2020.See more usage examples of kneecap in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Why are numbers beautiful? It's like asking why is Beethoven's Ninth Symphony beautiful. If you don't see why, someone can't tell you. I know numbers are beautiful. If they aren't beautiful, nothing is. -Paul Erdos, mathematician (26 Mar 1913-1996)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate