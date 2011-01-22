

Verbing the noun, nouning the verb



whelm



In Shakespeare’s Coriolanus the title character says:



This last old man, ...

Loved me above the measure of a father;

Nay, godded me, indeed.

Sure, the Bard could have used the verb “deify” instead of turning god into a verb, but why not? It works. Besides, Anglo-Saxon terms make writing direct, compared to Latinate terms.



The verb god isn’t known widely, but that’s for the good anyway. We shouldn’t god anyone. All of us are imperfect.



But let’s not get sidetracked. This week we are talking about verbs that have been nouned and nouns that have been verbed.



And why not? Language is for work -- for getting things done -- and for fun. Even better if you can combine the two. What words have you used in different parts of speech than the usual? Share below or write to us at words@wordsmith.org. Include your location (city, state). whelm

MEANING: verb tr.: 1. To submerge. 2. To overcome; overwhelm. noun: An overwhelming or engulfing quantity of something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English hwelman. Earliest documented use: verb 1300, noun 1576.

USAGE:

Fiat a Little More Lux; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 22, 2011.



“Though it seemed that the hen had survived the whelm of locusts, he stared at how lifeless it actually appeared.”

John LaChance; Primodeus; AuthorHouse; 2016.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A happy marriage is the union of two good forgivers. -Robert Quillen, journalist and cartoonist (25 Mar 1887-1948)





