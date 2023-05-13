

Mar 29, 2024 This week’s theme

Verbing the noun, nouning the verb



This week’s words

whelm

kneecap

gegg

T-bone

manicure



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Verbing the noun, nouning the verb A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



manicure PRONUNCIATION: (MAN-i-kyoor)

MEANING: noun: A cosmetic treatment of a person’s hands, especially the nails. verb tr., intr.: 1. To take care of the hands and fingernails. 2. To groom in a meticulous manner.

ETYMOLOGY: From French manicure (now manucure), from Latin manus (hand) + cura (care). Earliest documented use: noun: 1866, verb: 1893.

USAGE:

Matthew Chance & Mick Krever; Gym, Spa, Beauty Equipment: Leaked Documents Reveal Hidden Details of Putin’s ‘Ghost’ Train; CNN.com; Jul 10, 2023.



“The palace’s manicured gardens and lavish interiors transport guests to a bygone era of opulence and splendor.”

7 Luxurious Resorts; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 13, 2023.



See more usage examples of “Remarkably little is known about Putin’s private life. His public image is carefully manicured.”Matthew Chance & Mick Krever; Gym, Spa, Beauty Equipment: Leaked Documents Reveal Hidden Details of Putin’s ‘Ghost’ Train; CNN.com; Jul 10, 2023.“The palace’s manicured gardens and lavish interiors transport guests to a bygone era of opulence and splendor.”7 Luxurious Resorts;(New Delhi, India); May 13, 2023.See more usage examples of manicure in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Kindness is always fashionable, and always welcome. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate