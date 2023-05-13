|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 29, 2024This week’s theme
Verbing the noun, nouning the verb
This week’s words
whelm
kneecap
gegg
T-bone
manicure
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
manicure
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From French manicure (now manucure), from Latin manus (hand) + cura (care). Earliest documented use: noun: 1866, verb: 1893.
USAGE:
“Remarkably little is known about Putin’s private life. His public image is carefully manicured.”
Matthew Chance & Mick Krever; Gym, Spa, Beauty Equipment: Leaked Documents Reveal Hidden Details of Putin’s ‘Ghost’ Train; CNN.com; Jul 10, 2023.
“The palace’s manicured gardens and lavish interiors transport guests to a bygone era of opulence and splendor.”
7 Luxurious Resorts; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 13, 2023.
See more usage examples of manicure in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Kindness is always fashionable, and always welcome. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith