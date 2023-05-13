  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 29, 2024
This week’s theme
Verbing the noun, nouning the verb

This week’s words
whelm
kneecap
gegg
T-bone
manicure

Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

manicure

PRONUNCIATION:
(MAN-i-kyoor)

MEANING:
noun:A cosmetic treatment of a person’s hands, especially the nails.
verb tr., intr.:1. To take care of the hands and fingernails.
 2. To groom in a meticulous manner.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French manicure (now manucure), from Latin manus (hand) + cura (care). Earliest documented use: noun: 1866, verb: 1893.

USAGE:
“Remarkably little is known about Putin’s private life. His public image is carefully manicured.”
Matthew Chance & Mick Krever; Gym, Spa, Beauty Equipment: Leaked Documents Reveal Hidden Details of Putin’s ‘Ghost’ Train; CNN.com; Jul 10, 2023.

“The palace’s manicured gardens and lavish interiors transport guests to a bygone era of opulence and splendor.”
7 Luxurious Resorts; Financial Express (New Delhi, India); May 13, 2023.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Kindness is always fashionable, and always welcome. -Amelia Barr, novelist (29 Mar 1831-1919)

