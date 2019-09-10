

gegg PRONUNCIATION: (geg)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.: To play a hoax or practical joke.

noun: A trick or practical joke.

ETYMOLOGY: Of Scottish origin. Earliest documented use: verb: 1826, noun: 1855.

USAGE: “‘I was gegging about in the changing rooms with the lads ...,’ joked the Mals boss.”

Maxie Swain; No Panic Stations with Mals; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Sep 10, 2019.

