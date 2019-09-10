  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Mar 27, 2024
Verbing the noun, nouning the verb

gegg
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
with Anu Garg

gegg

PRONUNCIATION:
(geg)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To play a hoax or practical joke.
noun: A trick or practical joke.

ETYMOLOGY:
Of Scottish origin. Earliest documented use: verb: 1826, noun: 1855.

USAGE:
"'I was gegging about in the changing rooms with the lads ...,' joked the Mals boss."
Maxie Swain; No Panic Stations with Mals; The Daily Mirror (London, UK); Sep 10, 2019.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
History is a novel whose author is the people. -Alfred de Vigny, poet, playwright, and novelist (27 Mar 1797-1863)

