Mar 28, 2024
This week’s theme
Verbing the noun, nouning the verb

This week’s words
whelm
kneecap
gegg
T-bone
T-Bone
T-bone accident
Image: Vecteezy

T-Bone
T-bone steak
Image: Rawpixel
with Anu Garg

T-bone

PRONUNCIATION:
(TEE-bohn)

MEANING:
verb tr.:To collide with the side of, especially referring to a vehicle. Also known as broadside.
noun:1. A collision of this kind.
 2. A cut of meat with a T-shaped bone.

ETYMOLOGY:
From the shape of the T-shaped bone. Earliest documented use: literal: 1916, metaphorical: noun: 1938, verb: 1968.

USAGE:
“Some hit-and-run driver came out of nowhere and T-boned them.”
Jill Elizabeth Nelson; Lone Survivor; Harlequin; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
The mind is the effect, not the cause. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)

