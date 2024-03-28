

T-bone accident Image: Vecteezy

T-bone steak Image: Rawpixel Verbing the noun, nouning the verb A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



T-bone PRONUNCIATION: (TEE-bohn)

MEANING: verb tr.: To collide with the side of, especially referring to a vehicle. Also known as broadside. noun: 1. A collision of this kind. 2. A cut of meat with a T-shaped bone.

ETYMOLOGY: From the shape of the T-shaped bone. Earliest documented use: literal: 1916, metaphorical: noun: 1938, verb: 1968.

USAGE: “Some hit-and-run driver came out of nowhere and T-boned them.”

Jill Elizabeth Nelson; Lone Survivor; Harlequin; 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: The mind is the effect, not the cause. -Daniel Dennett, philosopher, writer, and professor (b. 28 Mar 1942)





