hough PRONUNCIATION: (hok)

MEANING: verb tr.: To cripple, disable, or to make ineffective.

noun: The joint in the hind leg of a quadruped animal such as a horse, equivalent to the ankle in a human.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old English hoh (heel). Earliest documented use: 1400.

Molly Rachamim; After the Fall; Cross Currents (New York); Fall 2004. “The self hamstrung , houghed, short-circuited, is the self God wants of us.”Molly Rachamim; After the Fall;(New York); Fall 2004.

