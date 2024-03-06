|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Mar 6, 2024This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts
This week’s words
loggerhead
hough
Hough/hock joint in a horse
Photo: Malcolm Morley / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
hough
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To cripple, disable, or to make ineffective.
noun: The joint in the hind leg of a quadruped animal such as a horse, equivalent to the ankle in a human.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old English hoh (heel). Earliest documented use: 1400.
USAGE:
“The self hamstrung, houghed, short-circuited, is the self God wants of us.”
Molly Rachamim; After the Fall; Cross Currents (New York); Fall 2004.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If people knew how hard I worked to get my mastery, it wouldn't seem so wonderful after all. -Michelangelo Buonarroti, sculptor, painter, architect, and poet (6 Mar 1475-1564)
|
© 1994-2024 Wordsmith