  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Mar 5, 2024
This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts

This week’s words
tergiversate
loggerhead
loggerhead
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

loggerhead

PRONUNCIATION:
(LOG-uhr-hed)

MEANING:
noun:
1. A blockhead: a dull or slow-witted person.
2. A loggerhead turtle.

ETYMOLOGY:
From dialectal logger (block of wood) + head, from Old English heafod (top of the body). Earliest documented use: 1595.

NOTES:
To make it absolutely clear, the turtle is so named due to its impressive cranium, not because it’s dull or slow-witted. We don’t want to receive a nasty letter from a marine lawyer.

USAGE:
“He’s a loggerhead. Good for nothing. I hereby subtract him from my life.”
A.K.B. Kumar; All That Glitters Is Not God; Partridge Publishing; 2014.

See more usage examples of loggerhead in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
For 50 million years our biggest problems were too few calories, too little information. For about 50 years our biggest problem has been too many calories, too much information. We have to adjust, and I believe we will really fast. I also believe it will be wicked ugly while we're adjusting. -Penn Jillette, magician, actor, musician, inventor, television presenter, and author (b. 5 Mar 1955)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2024 Wordsmith