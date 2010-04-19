  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Mar 8, 2024
Words derived from body parts

footloose

footloose
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

footloose

PRONUNCIATION:
(FUUT-loos)

MEANING:
adjective: Free to go or do as one pleases without concerns or commitments.

ETYMOLOGY:
From foot, from Old English fot (foot) + loose, from Old Norse laus (loose). Earliest documented use: 1650.

NOTES:
"Footloose and fancy-free" is a common pairing. Fancy-free here means free of emotional attachment, especially of love.

USAGE:
"'What would you rather be?' one tug captain asked me. 'If you had the opportunity to be a tugboat captain or a bank teller, what would you choose?' Yet the footloose spirit that once sent sailors to sea has been slowly starched out of the business -- mostly with good reason."
Burkhard Bilger; Towheads; The New Yorker; Apr 19, 2010.

See more usage examples of footloose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., US Supreme Court Justice (8 Mar 1841-1935)

