Mar 8, 2024This week’s theme
Words derived from body parts
This week’s words
tergiversate
loggerhead
hough
middlebrow
footloose
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
footloose
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Free to go or do as one pleases without concerns or commitments.
ETYMOLOGY:
From foot, from Old English fot (foot) + loose, from Old Norse laus (loose). Earliest documented use: 1650.
NOTES:
“Footloose and fancy-free” is a common pairing. Fancy-free here means free of emotional attachment, especially of love.
USAGE:
“‘What would you rather be?’ one tug captain asked me. ‘If you had the opportunity to be a tugboat captain or a bank teller, what would you choose?’ Yet the footloose spirit that once sent sailors to sea has been slowly starched out of the business -- mostly with good reason.”
Burkhard Bilger; Towheads; The New Yorker; Apr 19, 2010.
See more usage examples of footloose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., US Supreme Court Justice (8 Mar 1841-1935)
|
