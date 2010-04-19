

Mar 8, 2024 This week’s theme

Words derived from body parts



This week’s words

tergiversate

loggerhead

hough

middlebrow

footloose



Illustration: Anu Garg + AI Words derived from body parts A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



footloose PRONUNCIATION: (FUUT-loos)

MEANING: adjective: Free to go or do as one pleases without concerns or commitments.

ETYMOLOGY: From foot, from Old English fot (foot) + loose, from Old Norse laus (loose). Earliest documented use: 1650.

NOTES: “Footloose and fancy-free” is a common pairing. Fancy-free here means free of emotional attachment, especially of love.

USAGE:

Burkhard Bilger; Towheads; The New Yorker; Apr 19, 2010.



See more usage examples of “‘What would you rather be?’ one tug captain asked me. ‘If you had the opportunity to be a tugboat captain or a bank teller, what would you choose?’ Yet the footloose spirit that once sent sailors to sea has been slowly starched out of the business -- mostly with good reason.”Burkhard Bilger; Towheads;; Apr 19, 2010.See more usage examples of footloose in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society. -Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., US Supreme Court Justice (8 Mar 1841-1935)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate