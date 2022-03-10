|
English words costume + play were borrowed into Japanese as kosuchūmupurē in 1983. Eventually, the term became shortened to kosupure. Then it was borrowed back into English as cosplay in 1993.
“[Putin] has been photographed riding horseback, shirtless. He has posed riding a motorcycle and doing judo and going spear fishing (again shirtless). In televised hockey exhibitions with government officials, he shoots goal after goal on an opposing team that puts up flimsy defense. All this biceps-kissing, pump-you-up cosplay moved not only his domestic admirers but also some American conservatives.”
James Poniewozik; Zelensky Once Played President for Laughs. But Now It’s for Keeps; The New York Times; Mar 10, 2022.
“I was excited to see [Tiana, a Disney princess], and I’ve even cosplayed her, but... why did it take so long to get a black Disney princess?”
Briana Lawrence; At Face Value; Uncanny Magazine; May/June 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:So act that your principle of action might safely be made a law for the whole world. -Immanuel Kant, philosopher (21 Apr 1724-1804)
