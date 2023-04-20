

Apr 20, 2023 This week’s theme

Reborrowed words



This week’s words

craic

anime

turquoise

quarry



A quarry in Larvik, Norway Photo: Astrid Westvang

Word in the News

Reborrowed words



quarry PRONUNCIATION: (KWOR-ee)

MEANING: noun: 1. A large, deep pit from which material such as slate, stone, etc. are extracted. 2. A rich source. 3. Something or someone hunted or chased. 4. A square or diamond-shaped stone, tile, glass pane, etc. verb tr.: To dig, cut into, or extract.

ETYMOLOGY: For noun 3: From Old French cuiree, from cuir (leather or hide, on which entrails were placed as a reward to the hounds), from Latin corium (leather). Earliest documented use: 1330.

For noun 4: A variant of quarrel (a square-headed bolt or arrow, diamond-shaped tile or window-pane), from Latin quadrum (square). Earliest documented use: 1537.

For everything else: From Latin quareia/quareria, from Old French quarriere, from Latin quadraria (where stone is squared), from quadrare (to square), from quadrum (square). Earliest documented use: 1382.

USAGE:

David J Eicher; Wintertime Delights; Astronomy (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Feb 2022.



“Thirty seconds later, and right on cue, my quarry appeared and walked off down the road with his small backpack slung over one shoulder, we set off in pursuit.”

IvanB; Bitter; BookBaby; 2013.



"Gems abound in the sparkling sky of the winter Milky Way. Obvious treasures like the Orion Nebula, the Crab Nebula, and the Pleiades are no doubt favorites. But all manner of intriguing and lesser-known quarries lie scattered, awaiting your attention and a dark, moonless sky."

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Oh, the comfort -- the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person -- having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words, but pouring them all right out, just as they are, chaff and grain together, certain that a faithful hand will take and sift them, keep what is worth keeping, and with the breath of kindness blow the rest away. -Dinah Maria Mulock Craik, poet and novelist (20 Apr 1826-1887)





