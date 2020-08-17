

anime PRONUNCIATION: (AN-uh-may)

MEANING: noun: A style of animation originating in Japan, characterized by stylized colorful art, exaggerated expressions, oversized heads, large expressive eyes, etc., meant for adults as well as children.

ETYMOLOGY: The English word animation was imported into Japanese as animēshon, trimmed into anime, and then imported back into English. The word is ultimately from Latin anima (breath, air, life, soul, or spirit). When we animate something, we breathe life into it. We make static pictures of comic books or manga come alive as moving characters. Earliest documented use: 1985.

Alexandra Schwartz; All the Wrong Places; The New Yorker; Aug 17, 2020.



Armed with brutal adolescent candor, she would rather sit behind her closed door, playing video games and watching anime.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: You can only protect your liberties in this world by protecting the other man's freedom. You can only be free if I am free. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)





