  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 24, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings

This week’s words
cliticize
Previous week’s theme
This pandemic in five words

We're reader-supported
This is a reader-supported publication. Here's how to make a contribution
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

A couple of years ago, a picture had been making the rounds of the Internet: “Kansas City welcomes 25 million visitors anally.” You’d think that when they print such a large sign they’d look at it a little more closely, and you’d be right. The picture was doctored.

If you come across any of this week’s words in the wild you might think they are fake -- someone made a typo or purposely misspelled the word -- but that’s not it. Each of these words, like any word we feature, is a bona fide part of the language, and has earned a place in the dictionary.

cliticize

PRONUNCIATION:
(KLIT-uh-syz)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.: To attach or become attached.

ETYMOLOGY:
From clitic (an unstressed word that occurs in combination with another word), from enclitic/proclitic, from klinein (to lean), from klitos (slope). Ultimately from the Indo-European root klei- (to lean), which also gave us decline, incline, recline, lean, client, climax, ladder, heteroclite, and patrocliny. Earliest documented use: 1970s.

NOTES:
In linguistics, to cliticize is to attach a clitic to another word. What’s a clitic? An unstressed linguistic element that can’t exist on its own and is dependent on its neighbor. An example in the previous sentence is ’t in can’t”.

USAGE:
“Say anything to me and I see her face; her name and image have been cliticized, in my mind as necessary adjuncts of life, birth, breath.”
John McManus; Stop Breakin Down; Picador; 2000.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
To fall in love is to create a religion that has a fallible god. -Jorge Luis Borges, writer (24 Aug 1899-1986)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith