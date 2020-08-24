A.Word.A.Day

cliticize

MEANING:

verb tr., intr.: To attach or become attached.

ETYMOLOGY:

From clitic (an unstressed word that occurs in combination with another word), from enclitic/proclitic, from klinein (to lean), from klitos (slope). Ultimately from the Indo-European root klei- (to lean), which also gave us decline, incline, recline, lean, client, climax, ladder, heteroclite , and patrocliny . Earliest documented use: 1970s.

NOTES:

In linguistics, to cliticize is to attach a clitic to another word. What’s a clitic? An unstressed linguistic element that can’t exist on its own and is dependent on its neighbor. An example in the previous sentence is ’t in can’t”.

USAGE:

“Say anything to me and I see her face; her name and image have been cliticized, in my mind as necessary adjuncts of life, birth, breath.”

John McManus; Stop Breakin Down; Picador; 2000.

