|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Aug 27, 2020This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings
This week’s words
ordonnance
settlor
exorcise
St. Francis Borgia exorcising
Art: Goya, c. 1788
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
exorcise
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.:
1. To drive out something or someone undesirable, such as an evil spirit, malign influence, troubling feeling, etc.
2. To free a person or place of an evil spirit.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French exorciser, from Latin exorcizare, from Greek exorkizein (to swear a person), from ex- (out) + horkizein (to make one swear), from horkos (oath). Earliest documented use: 1546.
USAGE:
“Chewing on her lower lip, she knew somehow, she had to exorcise her feelings for the young man before he took up permanent residence in her heart.”
Lizzie Starr; Keltic Design; Elizabeth Struble; 2016.
“And voters have a White House to exorcise.”
Brian Dickerson; Donald Trump Suggests November Election Isn’t Safe -- But He’s the One in Trouble; Detroit Free Press; Jul 30, 2020.
See more usage examples of exorcise in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)
|
© 1994-2020 Wordsmith