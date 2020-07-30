

Aug 27, 2020 This week’s theme

Words that appear to be misspellings



This week’s words

cliticize

ordonnance

settlor

exorcise



St. Francis Borgia exorcising Art: Goya, c. 1788 Words that appear to be misspellings A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



exorcise PRONUNCIATION: (EK-sor/suhr-syz)

MEANING: verb tr.:

1. To drive out something or someone undesirable, such as an evil spirit, malign influence, troubling feeling, etc.

2. To free a person or place of an evil spirit.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French exorciser, from Latin exorcizare, from Greek exorkizein (to swear a person), from ex- (out) + horkizein (to make one swear), from horkos (oath). Earliest documented use: 1546.

USAGE:

Lizzie Starr; Keltic Design; Elizabeth Struble; 2016.



“And voters have a White House to exorcise.”

Brian Dickerson; Donald Trump Suggests November Election Isn’t Safe -- But He’s the One in Trouble; Detroit Free Press; Jul 30, 2020.



See more usage examples of “Chewing on her lower lip, she knew somehow, she had to exorcise her feelings for the young man before he took up permanent residence in her heart.”Lizzie Starr;; Elizabeth Struble; 2016.“And voters have a White House to exorcise.”Brian Dickerson; Donald Trump Suggests November Election Isn’t Safe -- But He’s the One in Trouble;; Jul 30, 2020.See more usage examples of exorcise in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When you're traveling, you are what you are right there and then. People don't have your past to hold against you. No yesterdays on the road. -William Least Heat-Moon, travel writer (b. 27 Aug 1939)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate