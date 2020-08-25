

ordonnance PRONUNCIATION: (OR-dn-uhns, or-duh-NAHNS)

MEANING: noun: The systematic arrangement of parts in art, literature, architecture, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From French, from alteration of Old French ordenance (order), from Latin ordinantia, from ordinare (to put in order), from ordo (order). Earliest documented use: 1660.

NOTES: The same Old French ordenance has also given us two more cousins of today’s word. So the whole lineup is:

ordnance: military supplies

ordinance: an order, decree, law, etc.

ordonnance: a systematic arrangement

I say we go back to communicating in grunts.

USAGE: “[Bishop Lancelot] Andrewes takes a word and derives the world from it; squeezing and squeezing the word until it yields a full juice of meaning which we should never have supposed any word to possess. In this process the qualities which we have mentioned, of ordonnance and precision, are exercised.”

William H. Pritchard; The Prose Eliot; The Hudson Review (New York); Spring 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Bullets cannot be recalled. They cannot be uninvented. But they can be taken out of the gun. -Martin Amis, novelist (b. 25 Aug 1949)





