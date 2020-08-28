

Aug 28, 2020 This week’s theme

Words that appear to be misspellings



This week’s words

cliticize

ordonnance

settlor

exorcise

equipollent



The gift of words

Send a gift subscription

It takes a minute! It’s free. Words that appear to be misspellingsIt takes a minute! It’s free. A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



equipollent PRONUNCIATION: (ee-kwuh-PAH-luhnt)

MEANING: adjective: Equal in power, force, effect, etc.

ETYMOLOGY: From Old French equipolent, from Latin aequipollent (of equal value), from aequus (equal) + pollens (able), present participle of pollere (to be strong). Earliest documented use: 1420.

USAGE: “[Sebright] locked gazes with Neale in a silent, furious battle of equipollent wills.”

Michael P. Kube-McDowell; Enigma; Berkley Books; 1986.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If only the sun-drenched celebrities are being noticed and worshiped, then our children are going to have a tough time seeing the value in the shadows, where the thinkers, probers, and scientists are keeping society together. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate