Aug 28, 2020This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings
This week’s words
cliticize
ordonnance
settlor
exorcise
equipollent
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
equipollent
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Equal in power, force, effect, etc.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French equipolent, from Latin aequipollent (of equal value), from aequus (equal) + pollens (able), present participle of pollere (to be strong). Earliest documented use: 1420.
USAGE:
“[Sebright] locked gazes with Neale in a silent, furious battle of equipollent wills.”
Michael P. Kube-McDowell; Enigma; Berkley Books; 1986.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If only the sun-drenched celebrities are being noticed and worshiped, then our children are going to have a tough time seeing the value in the shadows, where the thinkers, probers, and scientists are keeping society together. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)
