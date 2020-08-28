  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Aug 28, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings

This week’s words
cliticize
ordonnance
settlor
exorcise
equipollent

A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

equipollent

PRONUNCIATION:
(ee-kwuh-PAH-luhnt)

MEANING:
adjective: Equal in power, force, effect, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Old French equipolent, from Latin aequipollent (of equal value), from aequus (equal) + pollens (able), present participle of pollere (to be strong). Earliest documented use: 1420.

USAGE:
“[Sebright] locked gazes with Neale in a silent, furious battle of equipollent wills.”
Michael P. Kube-McDowell; Enigma; Berkley Books; 1986.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If only the sun-drenched celebrities are being noticed and worshiped, then our children are going to have a tough time seeing the value in the shadows, where the thinkers, probers, and scientists are keeping society together. -Rita Dove, poet (b. 28 Aug 1952)

