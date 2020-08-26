

settlor PRONUNCIATION: (SET-luhr/lohr)

MEANING: noun: One who makes a settlement of property.

ETYMOLOGY: From alteration of settler, from settle, from Old English setlan (to seat or place). Earliest documented use: 1818.

USAGE:

Sarah Caudwell; The Sirens Sang of Murder; Collins; 1989.



Sarah Caudwell; The Sirens Sang of Murder; Collins; 1989.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: In the new version of the law of supply and demand, jobs are so cheap -- as measured by the pay -- that a worker is encouraged to take on as many of them as she possibly can. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (b. 26 Aug 1941)





