Aug 26, 2020This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings
This week’s words
ordonnance
settlor
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
settlor
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who makes a settlement of property.
ETYMOLOGY:
From alteration of settler, from settle, from Old English setlan (to seat or place). Earliest documented use: 1818.
USAGE:
“The settlor was one of Oliver’s personal clients, and it was Oliver who advised him to make the settlement and did all the arrangements.”
Sarah Caudwell; The Sirens Sang of Murder; Collins; 1989.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:In the new version of the law of supply and demand, jobs are so cheap -- as measured by the pay -- that a worker is encouraged to take on as many of them as she possibly can. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (b. 26 Aug 1941)
