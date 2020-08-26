  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 26, 2020
This week’s theme
Words that appear to be misspellings

This week’s words
cliticize
ordonnance
settlor
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

settlor

PRONUNCIATION:
(SET-luhr/lohr)

MEANING:
noun: One who makes a settlement of property.

ETYMOLOGY:
From alteration of settler, from settle, from Old English setlan (to seat or place). Earliest documented use: 1818.

USAGE:
“The settlor was one of Oliver’s personal clients, and it was Oliver who advised him to make the settlement and did all the arrangements.”
Sarah Caudwell; The Sirens Sang of Murder; Collins; 1989.

See more usage examples of settlor in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
In the new version of the law of supply and demand, jobs are so cheap -- as measured by the pay -- that a worker is encouraged to take on as many of them as she possibly can. -Barbara Ehrenreich, journalist and author (b. 26 Aug 1941)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith