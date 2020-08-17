A.Word.A.Day

zoonosis

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

noun: Any disease that can be transmitted from animals to humans.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Greek zoo- (animal) + nosos (disease). Earliest documented use: 1873.

NOTES:

It’s too late now. The COVID-19 has already jumped from animals to humans. Let’s not make it jump from humans to humans. So, let’s wear a mask when in a public place.

USAGE:



Karen Joy Fowler; We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves; Penguin; 2013.



