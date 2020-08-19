  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Aug 19, 2020
This week’s theme
This pandemic in five words

This week’s words
zoonosis
fomites
asymptomatic
asymptomatic
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

asymptomatic

PRONUNCIATION:
(ay-simp-tuh-MAT-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Not showing any symptoms of disease.

ETYMOLOGY:
From a- (not) + Latin symptoma (symptom), from Greek symptoma (occurrence), from sym- (together) + piptein (to fall). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious, appetence, lepidopterology, peripeteia, pinnate, petulant, and pteridology. Earliest documented use: 1932.

NOTES:
If you’re asymptomatic you don’t show any symptoms, but it’s still possible you are infected and can transmit the infection to others. That’s why it’s important to wear a mask.

USAGE:
“Greg is standing somewhat apart from the crowd. He tested positive for the disease earlier this week, and though he’s asymptomatic he’s come to observe the people he will soon be forced to join.”
Tony Burgess; The Bewdley Mayhem; ECW Press; 2014.

See more usage examples of asymptomatic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I dreamt that my hair was kempt. Then I dreamt that my true love unkempt it. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith