Aug 19, 2020 This week’s theme

This pandemic in five words



This week’s words

zoonosis

fomites

asymptomatic



Image: Marcel Salathé / Nicky Case This pandemic in five words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



asymptomatic PRONUNCIATION: (ay-simp-tuh-MAT-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Not showing any symptoms of disease.

ETYMOLOGY: appetence, lepidopterology, peripeteia, pinnate, From a- (not) + Latin symptoma (symptom), from Greek symptoma (occurrence), from sym- (together) + piptein (to fall). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious petulant , and pteridology . Earliest documented use: 1932.

NOTES: If you’re asymptomatic you don’t show any symptoms, but it’s still possible you are infected and can transmit the infection to others. That’s why it’s important to wear a mask.

USAGE:

Tony Burgess; The Bewdley Mayhem; ECW Press; 2014.



See more usage examples of “Greg is standing somewhat apart from the crowd. He tested positive for the disease earlier this week, and though he’s asymptomatic he’s come to observe the people he will soon be forced to join.”Tony Burgess;; ECW Press; 2014.See more usage examples of asymptomatic in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I dreamt that my hair was kempt. Then I dreamt that my true love unkempt it. -Ogden Nash, poet (19 Aug 1902-1971)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate