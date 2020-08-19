A.Word.A.Day

asymptomatic

PRONUNCIATION:

MEANING:

adjective: Not showing any symptoms of disease.

ETYMOLOGY:

From a- (not) + Latin symptoma (symptom), from Greek symptoma (occurrence), from sym- (together) + piptein (to fall). Ultimately from the Indo-European root pet- (to rush or fly), which also gave us appetite, feather, petition, compete, perpetual, propitious, petulant, and pteridology. Earliest documented use: 1932.

NOTES:

If you’re asymptomatic you don’t show any symptoms, but it’s still possible you are infected and can transmit the infection to others. That’s why it’s important to wear a mask.

USAGE:



Tony Burgess; The Bewdley Mayhem; ECW Press; 2014.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: