Aug 21, 2020This week’s theme
This pandemic in five words
This week’s words
zoonosis
fomites
asymptomatic
Typhoid Mary
vaccinate
“The Cow-Pock--or--the Wonderful Effects of the New Inoculation!” (1802)
A caricature showing the fear that being vaccinated would make them sprout cowlike appendages
Cartoon: James Gillray
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
vaccinate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr., intr.:
1. To administer a vaccine to produce immunity against a disease.
2. To immunize against something.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vacca (cow), because in the beginning the cowpox virus was used against smallpox. Earliest documented use: 1803.
NOTES:
Don’t vacillate when it’s time to vaccinate. But until a COVID-19 vaccine appears, the next best thing is to wear a mask. Some are resistant to the idea, so we see billboards with encouraging messages: “Real Heros Wear Masks”
No, wearing a mask does not make you a hero. Neither is having to wear a mask some sort of tyranny any more than having to wear a seat belt is. But if you need a medal, we can nominate you for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. They are going cheap these days.
USAGE:
“‘You’re right. Laura and I are taking it slowly, that’s all. She’s come as a surprise to me.’
‘Because you thought you’d vaccinated yourself against getting serious,’ his father said sardonically.”
Janice Kay Johnson; To Love a Cop; Harlequin; 2015.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There can be a new tomorrow / There can be a brighter day / There can be a new tomorrow / Love will find a way. -Jackie DeShannon, singer-songwriter (b. 21 Aug 1941)
|
