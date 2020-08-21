  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Aug 21, 2020
This pandemic in five words

zoonosis
fomites
asymptomatic
Typhoid Mary
vaccinate

vaccinate
“The Cow-Pock--or--the Wonderful Effects of the New Inoculation!” (1802)
A caricature showing the fear that being vaccinated would make them sprout cowlike appendages
Cartoon: James Gillray

Real Heros Wear Masks
vaccinate

PRONUNCIATION:
(VAK-si-nayt)

MEANING:
verb tr., intr.:
1. To administer a vaccine to produce immunity against a disease.
2. To immunize against something.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin vacca (cow), because in the beginning the cowpox virus was used against smallpox. Earliest documented use: 1803.

NOTES:
Don’t vacillate when it’s time to vaccinate. But until a COVID-19 vaccine appears, the next best thing is to wear a mask. Some are resistant to the idea, so we see billboards with encouraging messages: “Real Heros Wear Masks”
No, wearing a mask does not make you a hero. Neither is having to wear a mask some sort of tyranny any more than having to wear a seat belt is. But if you need a medal, we can nominate you for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. They are going cheap these days.

USAGE:
“‘You’re right. Laura and I are taking it slowly, that’s all. She’s come as a surprise to me.’
‘Because you thought you’d vaccinated yourself against getting serious,’ his father said sardonically.”
Janice Kay Johnson; To Love a Cop; Harlequin; 2015.

See more usage examples of vaccinate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There can be a new tomorrow / There can be a brighter day / There can be a new tomorrow / Love will find a way. -Jackie DeShannon, singer-songwriter (b. 21 Aug 1941)

