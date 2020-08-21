

Aug 21, 2020 This week’s theme

This pandemic in five words



This week’s words

zoonosis

fomites

asymptomatic

Typhoid Mary

vaccinate



“The Cow-Pock--or--the Wonderful Effects of the New Inoculation!” (1802)

A caricature showing the fear that being vaccinated would make them sprout cowlike appendages Cartoon: James Gillray

This pandemic in five words A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



vaccinate PRONUNCIATION: (VAK-si-nayt)

MEANING: verb tr., intr.:

1. To administer a vaccine to produce immunity against a disease.

2. To immunize against something.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin vacca (cow), because in the beginning the cowpox virus was used against smallpox. Earliest documented use: 1803.

NOTES:

No, wearing a mask does not make you a hero. Neither is having to wear a mask some sort of tyranny any more than having to wear a seat belt is. But if you need a medal, we can nominate you for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. They are going Don’t vacillate when it’s time to vaccinate. But until a COVID-19 vaccine appears, the next best thing is to wear a mask. Some are resistant to the idea, so we see billboards with encouraging messages: “Real Heros Wear Masks”No, wearing a mask doesmake you a hero. Neither is having to wear a mask some sort of tyranny any more than having to wear a seat belt is. But if you need a medal, we can nominate you for a Presidential Medal of Freedom. They are going cheap these days.

USAGE:

‘Because you thought you’d vaccinated yourself against getting serious,’ his father said sardonically.”

Janice Kay Johnson; To Love a Cop; Harlequin; 2015.



See more usage examples of “‘You’re right. Laura and I are taking it slowly, that’s all. She’s come as a surprise to me.’‘Because you thought you’d vaccinated yourself against getting serious,’ his father said sardonically.”Janice Kay Johnson;; Harlequin; 2015.See more usage examples of vaccinate in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There can be a new tomorrow / There can be a brighter day / There can be a new tomorrow / Love will find a way. -Jackie DeShannon, singer-songwriter (b. 21 Aug 1941)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate