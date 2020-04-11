|
A.Word.A.Day
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
heteroclite
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin heteroclitus, from Greek heteroklitos, from hetero- (different) + klinein (to lean, inflect). Ultimately from the Indo-European root klei- (to lean), which also gave us decline, incline, recline, lean, client, climax, and ladder. Earliest documented use: 1580.
USAGE:
“South Africa indeed repeated before the executive organ of the UN a heteroclite set of tropes that mixed bad faith with ideological dogmatism from a bygone era.”
Zweli Matshelwa; The Flagrant Isolation of South Africa; New Zimbabwe; Apr 11, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Freedom is hammered out on the anvil of discussion, dissent, and debate. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)
