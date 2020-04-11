

heteroclite PRONUNCIATION: (HET-uhr-uh-klyt)

MEANING: noun: 1. A person who is unconventional; a maverick. 2. A word that is irregularly formed. adjective: 1. Deviating from the ordinary rule; eccentric. 2. (In grammar) Irregularly inflected.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin heteroclitus, from Greek heteroklitos, from hetero- (different) + klinein (to lean, inflect). Ultimately from the Indo-European root klei- (to lean), which also gave us decline, incline, recline, lean, client, climax, and ladder. Earliest documented use: 1580.

USAGE: “South Africa indeed repeated before the executive organ of the UN a heteroclite set of tropes that mixed bad faith with ideological dogmatism from a bygone era.”

Zweli Matshelwa; The Flagrant Isolation of South Africa; New Zimbabwe; Apr 11, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Freedom is hammered out on the anvil of discussion, dissent, and debate. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)





