May 27, 2020
This week’s theme
What the h...

This week’s words
heterochromatic
homophene
heteroclite
with Anu Garg

heteroclite

PRONUNCIATION:
(HET-uhr-uh-klyt)

MEANING:
noun:1. A person who is unconventional; a maverick.
 2. A word that is irregularly formed.
adjective:1. Deviating from the ordinary rule; eccentric.
 2. (In grammar) Irregularly inflected.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin heteroclitus, from Greek heteroklitos, from hetero- (different) + klinein (to lean, inflect). Ultimately from the Indo-European root klei- (to lean), which also gave us decline, incline, recline, lean, client, climax, and ladder. Earliest documented use: 1580.

USAGE:
“South Africa indeed repeated before the executive organ of the UN a heteroclite set of tropes that mixed bad faith with ideological dogmatism from a bygone era.”
Zweli Matshelwa; The Flagrant Isolation of South Africa; New Zimbabwe; Apr 11, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Freedom is hammered out on the anvil of discussion, dissent, and debate. -Hubert Humphrey, US Vice President (27 May 1911-1978)

