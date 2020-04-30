  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 28, 2020
This week’s theme
What the h...

This week’s words
heterochromatic
homophene
heteroclite
homologate
homologate
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

homologate

PRONUNCIATION:
(huh-MOL-uh-gayt, ho-)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To approve officially, especially a car, engine, etc., for sale in a particular market or for its use in racing.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin homologare (to agree), from Greek homologein (to agree or allow). Earliest documented use: 1644.

NOTES:
Some auto racing competitions require participating vehicles to be available for sale to the general public, and not be custom made for racing. In other words, the vehicle must be a production model, not a prototype. The process of homologation verifies this. The initials GTO listed after some auto names (Ferrari, Pontiac, etc.) stand for “Gran Turismo Omologato”, Italian for “Grand Touring, Homologated”.

USAGE:
“In fact we had earlier this year set a date for the UCI (officials) to come here and homologate the track.”
Covid-19 Slams the Brakes on Johor Velodrome; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Apr 30, 2020.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We love those who know the worst of us and don't turn their faces away. -Walker Percy, author (28 May 1916-1990)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2020 Wordsmith