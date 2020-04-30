|
May 28, 2020This week’s theme
What the h...
This week’s words
homophene
heteroclite
homologate
homologate
homologate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To approve officially, especially a car, engine, etc., for sale in a particular market or for its use in racing.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin homologare (to agree), from Greek homologein (to agree or allow). Earliest documented use: 1644.
NOTES:
Some auto racing competitions require participating vehicles to be available for sale to the general public, and not be custom made for racing. In other words, the vehicle must be a production model, not a prototype. The process of homologation verifies this. The initials GTO listed after some auto names (Ferrari, Pontiac, etc.) stand for “Gran Turismo Omologato”, Italian for “Grand Touring, Homologated”.
USAGE:
“In fact we had earlier this year set a date for the UCI (officials) to come here and homologate the track.”
Covid-19 Slams the Brakes on Johor Velodrome; New Straits Times (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia); Apr 30, 2020.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:We love those who know the worst of us and don't turn their faces away. -Walker Percy, author (28 May 1916-1990)
|
