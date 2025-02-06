  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Feb 6, 2025
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
ombrophobe
melomania
sarcophagus
canophilist
canophilist
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

canophilist

PRONUNCIATION:
(kuh-NOF-uh-list)

MEANING:
noun: A person who loves dogs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cano- (dog) + -philist (lover). Earliest documented use: 1879.

NOTES:
Our deep affection for dogs is reflected in several terms dedicated to dog lovers. Besides canophilist, synonyms include cynophilist and philocynic. For feline enthusiasts, there’s the counterpart, ailurophile. (Take that, cats!)

USAGE:
“I’m not a ‘doggy’ person nor even a canophilist.”
William Henry Hudson; Afoot in England; Hutchinson & Co; 1909.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There's a schizoid quality to our relationship with animals, in which sentiment and brutality exist side by side. Half the dogs in America will receive Christmas presents this year, yet few of us pause to consider the miserable life of the pig -- an animal easily as intelligent as a dog -- that becomes the Christmas ham. -Michael Pollan, professor and writer (b. 6 Feb 1955)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2025 Wordsmith