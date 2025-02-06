|
A.Word.A.Day
Feb 6, 2025This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
melomania
sarcophagus
canophilist
Photo: Lynn Friedman
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
canophilist
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A person who loves dogs.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin cano- (dog) + -philist (lover). Earliest documented use: 1879.
NOTES:
Our deep affection for dogs is reflected in several terms dedicated to dog lovers. Besides canophilist, synonyms include cynophilist and philocynic. For feline enthusiasts, there’s the counterpart, ailurophile. (Take that, cats!)
USAGE:
“I’m not a ‘doggy’ person nor even a canophilist.”
William Henry Hudson; Afoot in England; Hutchinson & Co; 1909.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There's a schizoid quality to our relationship with animals, in which sentiment and brutality exist side by side. Half the dogs in America will receive Christmas presents this year, yet few of us pause to consider the miserable life of the pig -- an animal easily as intelligent as a dog -- that becomes the Christmas ham. -Michael Pollan, professor and writer (b. 6 Feb 1955)
