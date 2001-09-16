  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 4, 2025
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
ombrophobe
melomania
“Which do you like better: the Stones in the ‘70s, or the Stones in their 70s?”
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

melomania

PRONUNCIATION:
(mel-uh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: An inordinate enthusiasm for music.

ETYMOLOGY:
From French melo- (music) + Greek -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1842.

USAGE:
“[Babylon] ... is home to some very serious and sophisticated music making. Indeed, the whole neighborhood seems to be gripped by melomania.”
John Ash; Celebration: Istanbul; The New York Times Magazine; Sep 16, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There comes a point when a man must refuse to answer to his leader if he is also to answer to his own conscience. -Hartley Shawcross, barrister, politician, and prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes tribunal (4 Feb 1902-2003)

