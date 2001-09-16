|
"Which do you like better: the Stones in the '70s, or the Stones in their 70s?"
melomania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An inordinate enthusiasm for music.
ETYMOLOGY:
From French melo- (music) + Greek -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1842.
USAGE:
“[Babylon] ... is home to some very serious and sophisticated music making. Indeed, the whole neighborhood seems to be gripped by melomania.”
John Ash; Celebration: Istanbul; The New York Times Magazine; Sep 16, 2001.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:There comes a point when a man must refuse to answer to his leader if he is also to answer to his own conscience. -Hartley Shawcross, barrister, politician, and prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes tribunal (4 Feb 1902-2003)
