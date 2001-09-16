

Feb 4, 2025 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

ombrophobe

melomania



“Which do you like better: the Stones in the ‘70s, or the Stones in their 70s?” Cartoon: Dan Piraro Words made with combining forms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



melomania PRONUNCIATION: (mel-uh-MAY-nee-uh)

MEANING: noun: An inordinate enthusiasm for music.

ETYMOLOGY: From French melo- (music) + Greek -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1842.

USAGE: “[Babylon] ... is home to some very serious and sophisticated music making. Indeed, the whole neighborhood seems to be gripped by melomania.”

John Ash; Celebration: Istanbul; The New York Times Magazine; Sep 16, 2001.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There comes a point when a man must refuse to answer to his leader if he is also to answer to his own conscience. -Hartley Shawcross, barrister, politician, and prosecutor at the Nuremberg War Crimes tribunal (4 Feb 1902-2003)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate