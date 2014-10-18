

Feb 5, 2025 This week’s theme

Words made with combining forms



This week’s words

ombrophobe

melomania

sarcophagus



The Alexander Sarcophagus, Istanbul Archaeological Museums

Disclaimer: Contents do not include Alexander (great or little). The identity of its inhabitant is disputed. It’s named for the depictions of him on its intricate walls. Photo: Bjelica / Wikimedia Words made with combining forms A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



sarcophagus PRONUNCIATION: (sar-KOF-uh-guhs)

MEANING: noun: A stone coffin, often inscribed or decorated.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek sarco- (flesh) + -phagous (feeding on). The limestone used in their construction was believed to decompose flesh rapidly, giving rise to the name. Earliest documented use: 1601.

USAGE:

Hold the Myrrh -- The Neiman Marcus Catalogue; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 18, 2014.



See more usage examples of “The shop’s most expensive gift [item] ever was a Boeing jet for $35m in 1999. The most memorable have included a submarine ($20m), ... and ‘His and Hers’ mummy cases for $6,000 in 1971 ($35,000 in modern money). A mummy was unexpectedly discovered in one sarcophagus, which caused a spot of bother. A death certificate had to be issued before it could be delivered. Gift wrapping was optional.”Hold the Myrrh -- The Neiman Marcus Catalogue;(London, UK); Oct 18, 2014.See more usage examples of sarcophagus in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson II, lawyer, politician, and diplomat (5 Feb 1900-1965)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate