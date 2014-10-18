|
sarcophagus
The Alexander Sarcophagus, Istanbul Archaeological Museums
Disclaimer: Contents do not include Alexander (great or little). The identity of its inhabitant is disputed. It’s named for the depictions of him on its intricate walls.
Photo: Bjelica / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
sarcophagus
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A stone coffin, often inscribed or decorated.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek sarco- (flesh) + -phagous (feeding on). The limestone used in their construction was believed to decompose flesh rapidly, giving rise to the name. Earliest documented use: 1601.
USAGE:
“The shop’s most expensive gift [item] ever was a Boeing jet for $35m in 1999. The most memorable have included a submarine ($20m), ... and ‘His and Hers’ mummy cases for $6,000 in 1971 ($35,000 in modern money). A mummy was unexpectedly discovered in one sarcophagus, which caused a spot of bother. A death certificate had to be issued before it could be delivered. Gift wrapping was optional.”
Hold the Myrrh -- The Neiman Marcus Catalogue; The Economist (London, UK); Oct 18, 2014.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson II, lawyer, politician, and diplomat (5 Feb 1900-1965)
