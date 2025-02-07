  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Feb 7, 2025
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
ombrophobe
melomania
sarcophagus
canophilist
archaeolatry
Illustration: Anu Garg + AI
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

archaeolatry

PRONUNCIATION:
(ar-kee-AH-luh-tree)

MEANING:
noun: Excessive reverence for the past: an earlier time, old customs, antiquity, etc.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek archaeo- (ancient) + -latry (worship). Earliest documented use: 1853.

NOTES:
Do you idealize history, viewing it through a rose-tinted lens? Do you romanticize a supposedly glorious past or cling to traditions without questioning their relevance today? Perhaps you dismiss innovation, preferring old ways over progress. If so, you might be under the sway of archaeolatry.

USAGE:
“Although recourse to the classical past is hardly a criminal offense what the prosecutors were trying to foreground in this case was the connection between the party’s archaeolatry and Nazism.”
Eleftheria Ioannidou; Mythologies of Genesis and Neo-Nazi Palingenesis [rebirth]; Humanities (Basel, Switzerland); Aug 2022.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I used to think that the brain was the most wonderful organ in my body. Then I realized who was telling me this. -Emo Phillips, comedian, actor (b. 7 Feb 1956)

