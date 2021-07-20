

Jul 20, 2021 This week’s theme

Words that aren’t what they seem



This week’s words

quotennial

philocynic



Photo: Ned Harris Words that aren’t what they seem A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



philocynic PRONUNCIATION: (fil-oh-SIN-ik)

MEANING: noun: A dog lover.

adjective: Fond of dogs.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek philo- (loving) + kyon (dog). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which is also the source of canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynosure , and cynic . Earliest documented use: 1830.

NOTES: If you are a cat lover, don’t lose heart. There’s a word for you as well: ailurophile . But, of course, dogs are the best.

USAGE: “Ironically, Dr. Seuss, creator of The Cat in the Hat, much preferred dogs. Other celebrated philocynics include Sigmund Freud, Helen Keller, Sir Isaac Newton, Fyodor Dostoevsky, E.B. White, and John Steinbeck.”

Bradley Trevor Greive; Why Dogs Are Better Than Cats; Andrews McMeel; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves. -Edmund Hillary, mountaineer and explorer (20 Jul 1919-2008)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate