Jul 20, 2021
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they seem

This week’s words
quotennial
philocynic
Photo: Ned Harris
with Anu Garg

philocynic

PRONUNCIATION:
(fil-oh-SIN-ik)

MEANING:
noun: A dog lover.
adjective: Fond of dogs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek philo- (loving) + kyon (dog). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which is also the source of canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynosure, and cynic. Earliest documented use: 1830.

NOTES:
If you are a cat lover, don’t lose heart. There’s a word for you as well: ailurophile. But, of course, dogs are the best.

USAGE:
“Ironically, Dr. Seuss, creator of The Cat in the Hat, much preferred dogs. Other celebrated philocynics include Sigmund Freud, Helen Keller, Sir Isaac Newton, Fyodor Dostoevsky, E.B. White, and John Steinbeck.”
Bradley Trevor Greive; Why Dogs Are Better Than Cats; Andrews McMeel; 2009.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
It is not the mountain we conquer but ourselves. -Edmund Hillary, mountaineer and explorer (20 Jul 1919-2008)

