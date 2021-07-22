

Jul 22, 2021 This week’s theme

Words that aren't what they seem



mamaguy PRONUNCIATION: (MA-muh-gai)

MEANING: verb tr.: To tease or deceive, especially by flattery.

noun: An instance of this.

ETYMOLOGY: From Spanish mamar gallo (to suckle a rooster).

NOTES: The word has nothing to do with a mama or a guy. It is from Caribbean English, especially from Trinidad. It has its origins in cock-fighting, apparently referring to a rooster who is gently sucking at his opponent instead of pecking him with force.

USAGE: “’And I find your skin and all looking nice.’

‘Hush your mouth. Mamaguying an old woman like me.’”

Ingrid Persaud; Love After Love; Random House; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: If you could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. -Edward Hopper, painter (22 Jul 1882-1967)





