Jul 22, 2021
Words that aren’t what they seem

quotennial
philocynic
obviate
mamaguy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

mamaguy

PRONUNCIATION:
(MA-muh-gai)

MEANING:
verb tr.: To tease or deceive, especially by flattery.
noun: An instance of this.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish mamar gallo (to suckle a rooster).

NOTES:
The word has nothing to do with a mama or a guy. It is from Caribbean English, especially from Trinidad. It has its origins in cock-fighting, apparently referring to a rooster who is gently sucking at his opponent instead of pecking him with force.

USAGE:
“’And I find your skin and all looking nice.’
‘Hush your mouth. Mamaguying an old woman like me.’”
Ingrid Persaud; Love After Love; Random House; 2021.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
If you could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. -Edward Hopper, painter (22 Jul 1882-1967)

