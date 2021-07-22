|
Jul 22, 2021This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they seem
philocynic
obviate
mamaguy
mamaguy
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To tease or deceive, especially by flattery.
noun: An instance of this.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Spanish mamar gallo (to suckle a rooster).
NOTES:
The word has nothing to do with a mama or a guy. It is from Caribbean English, especially from Trinidad. It has its origins in cock-fighting, apparently referring to a rooster who is gently sucking at his opponent instead of pecking him with force.
USAGE:
“’And I find your skin and all looking nice.’
‘Hush your mouth. Mamaguying an old woman like me.’”
Ingrid Persaud; Love After Love; Random House; 2021.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:If you could say it in words there would be no reason to paint. -Edward Hopper, painter (22 Jul 1882-1967)
