This week's theme
Words that aren’t what they seem
philocynic
obviate
obviate
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
verb tr.: To render unnecessary; to remove, avoid, or prevent.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obviare (to act contrary), from ob- (against) + via (way). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wegh- (to go or to transport), which also gave us pervious, ochlophobia (a fear of crowds), and ochlocracy (mob rule). Earliest documented use: 1567.
USAGE:
“In addition to bringing me a $112 government disability check every month, my insomnia leaves me with that many more hours per day to get things done, obviates the necessity for hotel rooms while traveling, and otherwise enhances life.”
Lawrence Block; The Scoreless Thai; HarperCollins; 2009.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:The best people possess a feeling for beauty, the courage to take risks, the discipline to tell the truth, the capacity for sacrifice. Ironically, their virtues make them vulnerable; they are often wounded, sometimes destroyed. -Ernest Hemingway, author and journalist, Nobel laureate (21 Jul 1899-1961)
