Oct 30, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
ochlophobia
ochlophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear or dislike of crowds.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ochlos (mob) + -phobia (fear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wegh- (to go or to transport in a vehicle), which also gave us ochlocracy, away, weigh, Norwegian, wag, wagon, devious, vex, pervious, walleyed, and earwig. Earliest documented use: 1885.
USAGE:
“With just a week before Christmas, the malls are pretty much a no-go zone for anyone with even the mildest form of ochlophobia.”
Ian Katz; Hate Crowds? Shop Online; South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale); Dec 19, 2005.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof (White House). -John Adams, 2nd US President, and the first one to live in the White House (30 Oct 1735-1826)
