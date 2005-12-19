

A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ochlophobia PRONUNCIATION: (ahk-luh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A fear or dislike of crowds.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ochlos (mob) + -phobia (fear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wegh- (to go or to transport in a vehicle), which also gave us ochlocracy , away, weigh, Norwegian, wag, wagon, devious, vex, pervious walleyed , and earwig . Earliest documented use: 1885.

USAGE: “With just a week before Christmas, the malls are pretty much a no-go zone for anyone with even the mildest form of ochlophobia.”

Ian Katz; Hate Crowds? Shop Online; South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale); Dec 19, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof (White House). -John Adams, 2nd US President, and the first one to live in the White House (30 Oct 1735-1826)





