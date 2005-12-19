  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Oct 30, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
eucatastrophe
ochlophobia
ochlophobia
Image: wikia
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ochlophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(ahk-luh-FOH-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A fear or dislike of crowds.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ochlos (mob) + -phobia (fear). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wegh- (to go or to transport in a vehicle), which also gave us ochlocracy, away, weigh, Norwegian, wag, wagon, devious, vex, pervious, walleyed, and earwig. Earliest documented use: 1885.

USAGE:
“With just a week before Christmas, the malls are pretty much a no-go zone for anyone with even the mildest form of ochlophobia.”
Ian Katz; Hate Crowds? Shop Online; South Florida Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale); Dec 19, 2005.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof (White House). -John Adams, 2nd US President, and the first one to live in the White House (30 Oct 1735-1826)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith