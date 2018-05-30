  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Home

Today's Word

Archives
May 30, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
metanoia
cremnophobia
ochlocracy
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ochlocracy

PRONUNCIATION:
(ahk-LAHK-ruh-see)

MEANING:
noun: Government by the mob; mob rule.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Middle French ochlocratie (mob rule), from Greek ochlokratia (mob rule), from ochlos (mob) + -kratia (-cracy, rule). Earliest documented use: 1594.

USAGE:
“No heresy in our time is more noxious than trying to implant ochlocracy in the Church. And that’s what you’re trying to do.”
Jorge Amado; The War of the Saints; Bantam; 1993.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Speculation is perfectly all right, but if you stay there you've only founded a superstition. If you test it, you've started a science. -Hal Clement, science fiction author (30 May 1922-2003)

