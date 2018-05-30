

May 30, 2018 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

metanoia

cremnophobia

ochlocracy



Read it today There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



ochlocracy PRONUNCIATION: (ahk-LAHK-ruh-see)

MEANING: noun: Government by the mob; mob rule.

ETYMOLOGY: From Middle French ochlocratie (mob rule), from Greek ochlokratia (mob rule), from ochlos (mob) + -kratia (-cracy, rule). Earliest documented use: 1594.

USAGE:

Jorge Amado; The War of the Saints; Bantam; 1993.



See more usage examples of “No heresy in our time is more noxious than trying to implant ochlocracy in the Church. And that’s what you’re trying to do.”Jorge Amado;; Bantam; 1993.See more usage examples of ochlocracy in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Speculation is perfectly all right, but if you stay there you've only founded a superstition. If you test it, you've started a science. -Hal Clement, science fiction author (30 May 1922-2003)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate