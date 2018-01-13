|
A.Word.A.Day
Jun 1, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
metanoia
cremnophobia
ochlocracy
enantiodromia
obverse
reverse
Susan B. Anthony dollar coin
Photo: Stanislav Kozlovskiy / Wikimedia
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
obverse
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin obvertere (to turn toward), from ob- (toward) + vertere (to turn). Ultimately from the Indo-European root wer- (to turn or bend), which is also the source of words such as wring, weird, writhe, worth, revert, and universe. Earliest documented use: 1656.
NOTES:
The front of a coin is called obverse, the other side is reverse. The obverse is also called head because the front typically portrays the head of someone famous. The reverse side is known as tail even though it doesn’t show the tail of that famous person.
USAGE:
“But the conviction that the truth must be mathematically elegant can easily lead to a false obverse: that what is mathematically elegant must be true.”
No GUTs, No Glory; The Economist (London, UK); Jan 13, 2018.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:It's far better to be unhappy alone than unhappy with someone. -Marilyn Monroe, actress (1 Jun 1926-1962)
