|
A.Word.A.Day
|About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us
|
Home
|
May 31, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
cremnophobia
ochlocracy
enantiodromia
Have your say
in our discussion forum Wordsmith Talk
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
enantiodromia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: The tendency of things, beliefs, etc., to change into their opposites.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek enantio- (opposite) + dromos (running). Earliest documented use: 1917.
NOTES:
You can keep going up a mountain, but once you hit the peak you can only go down. A pendulum moves in one direction, but once it has reached its rightmost it travels left. So it goes with beliefs, ideologies, and politics, apparently. Once we have elected a black man as a president, we have to pick someone with a long sordid record of discrimination.
The concept of enantiodromia is attributed to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus (c. 535-475 BCE). Later it was discussed by the psychiatrist Carl Jung (1875-1961) as “the principle which governs all cycles of natural life”.
USAGE:
“The union that Philip Murray had founded in 1936 as a way of combatting the wretched excess of management had come full circle in the cycle of enantiodromia, and had fallen victim to its own wretched excess.”
Tom O’Boyle; Excess, the Golden Rule; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Sep 4, 1994.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I never would believe that Providence had sent a few men into the world, ready booted and spurred to ride, and millions ready saddled and bridled to be ridden. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith