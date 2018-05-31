

enantiodromia PRONUNCIATION: (i-nan-tee-uh-DROH-mee-uh)

MEANING: noun: The tendency of things, beliefs, etc., to change into their opposites.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek enantio- (opposite) + dromos (running). Earliest documented use: 1917.

The concept of enantiodromia is attributed to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus (c. 535-475 BCE). Later it was discussed by the psychiatrist Carl Jung (1875-1961) as "the principle which governs all cycles of natural life". You can keep going up a mountain, but once you hit the peak you can only go down. A pendulum moves in one direction, but once it has reached its rightmost it travels left. So it goes with beliefs, ideologies, and politics, apparently.

USAGE: “The union that Philip Murray had founded in 1936 as a way of combatting the wretched excess of management had come full circle in the cycle of enantiodromia, and had fallen victim to its own wretched excess.”

Tom O’Boyle; Excess, the Golden Rule; Pittsburgh Post-Gazette; Sep 4, 1994.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I never would believe that Providence had sent a few men into the world, ready booted and spurred to ride, and millions ready saddled and bridled to be ridden. -Walt Whitman, poet (31 May 1819-1892)





