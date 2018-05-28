  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About Us | What's New | Search | Site Map | Contact Us  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
May 28, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
metanoia
A.Word.A.Day on your site
Add the daily word to your web page. It is free.
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

A word's currency works somewhat like monetary currency. The more people use a word, the more useful it becomes. The more people know it, the easier it is for you to use.

That’s our aim with this week’s words -- to let the world know that there’s a word for it and to encourage them to use it. Slip them in your emails, letters, memos, term papers, and stories and send them around.

metanoia

PRONUNCIATION:
(met-uh-NOI-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A profound transformation in one’s outlook.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek metanoia (a change of mind), from metanoein (to change one’s mind). Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE:
“You’ll need to rethink everything. Here you’ll need to resort to old-style metanoia, to radical rethinking and alteration.”
Alois Brandstetter (Translation: Peter & Evelyn Firchow); The Abbey; Ariadne Press; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Story, finally, is humanity's autobiography. -Lloyd Alexander, novelist (30 Jan 1924-2007)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2018 Wordsmith