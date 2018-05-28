|
A.Word.A.Day
May 28, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
A word's currency works somewhat like monetary currency. The more people use a word, the more useful it becomes. The more people know it, the easier it is for you to use.
That’s our aim with this week’s words -- to let the world know that there’s a word for it and to encourage them to use it. Slip them in your emails, letters, memos, term papers, and stories and send them around.
metanoia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A profound transformation in one’s outlook.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek metanoia (a change of mind), from metanoein (to change one’s mind). Earliest documented use: 1577.
USAGE:
“You’ll need to rethink everything. Here you’ll need to resort to old-style metanoia, to radical rethinking and alteration.”
Alois Brandstetter (Translation: Peter & Evelyn Firchow); The Abbey; Ariadne Press; 1998.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Story, finally, is humanity's autobiography. -Lloyd Alexander, novelist (30 Jan 1924-2007)
