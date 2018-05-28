

May 28, 2018

A word's currency works somewhat like monetary currency. The more people use a word, the more useful it becomes. The more people know it, the easier it is for you to use.



That’s our aim with this week’s words -- to let the world know that there’s a word for it and to encourage them to use it. Slip them in your emails, letters, memos, term papers, and stories and send them around. metanoia PRONUNCIATION: (met-uh-NOI-uh)

MEANING: noun: A profound transformation in one’s outlook.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek metanoia (a change of mind), from metanoein (to change one’s mind). Earliest documented use: 1577.

USAGE: “You’ll need to rethink everything. Here you’ll need to resort to old-style metanoia, to radical rethinking and alteration.”

Alois Brandstetter (Translation: Peter & Evelyn Firchow); The Abbey; Ariadne Press; 1998.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Story, finally, is humanity's autobiography. -Lloyd Alexander, novelist (30 Jan 1924-2007)





