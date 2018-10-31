  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Oct 31, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
eucatastrophe
ochlophobia
peristeronic
A peristeronic bathroom line
Photo: YouTube
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

peristeronic

PRONUNCIATION:
(puh-ris-tuh-RON-ik)

MEANING:
adjective: Relating to pigeons.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Ancient Greek peristera (dove, pigeon). Earliest documented use: 1868. Some other peristeronic words are columbarium and columbine.

USAGE:
“But I do like the look of a dovecote. After all, these peristeronic palaces do grace the gardens of some of our finest stately homes.”
Alan Titchmarsh; Tales from Titchmarsh; Hodder & Stoughton; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)

