

Oct 31, 2018 This week’s theme

There’s a word for it



This week’s words

eucatastrophe

ochlophobia

peristeronic



A peristeronic bathroom line Photo: YouTube There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



peristeronic PRONUNCIATION: (puh-ris-tuh-RON-ik)

MEANING: adjective: Relating to pigeons.

ETYMOLOGY: From Ancient Greek peristera (dove, pigeon). Earliest documented use: 1868. Some other peristeronic words are columbarium and columbine

USAGE: “But I do like the look of a dovecote. After all, these peristeronic palaces do grace the gardens of some of our finest stately homes.”

Alan Titchmarsh; Tales from Titchmarsh; Hodder & Stoughton; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)





We need your help



Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere



Donate