|
A.Word.A.Day
|About | Media | Search | Contact
|
Home
|
Oct 31, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
ochlophobia
peristeronic
A peristeronic bathroom line
Photo: YouTube
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
peristeronic
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Relating to pigeons.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Ancient Greek peristera (dove, pigeon). Earliest documented use: 1868. Some other peristeronic words are columbarium and columbine.
USAGE:
“But I do like the look of a dovecote. After all, these peristeronic palaces do grace the gardens of some of our finest stately homes.”
Alan Titchmarsh; Tales from Titchmarsh; Hodder & Stoughton; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Time engraves our faces with all the tears we have not shed. -Natalie Clifford Barney, poet, playwright, and novelist (31 Oct 1876-1972)
|
© 1994-2018 Wordsmith