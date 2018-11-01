|
A.Word.A.Day
Nov 1, 2018This week’s theme
There’s a word for it
This week’s words
ochlophobia
peristeronic
amatorculist
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A pretend or insignificant lover.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin amatorculus (a little lover), diminutive of amator (lover), from amor (love). Earliest documented use: 1731.
USAGE:
“The titles all start with where he painted them ... The format is Location-Number-Quick-description ... Considering the whole title is ‘Thessaloniki-I-Winsome Amatorculist’ ... he is guessing it’s a painting of his one-night stand.”
Luchia Dertien; Gnomon; DSP Publications; 2015.
