Nov 1, 2018
This week’s theme
There’s a word for it

This week’s words
eucatastrophe
ochlophobia
peristeronic
amatorculist
Photo: pixabay
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

amatorculist

PRONUNCIATION:
(uh-ma-TOR-kyuh-list)

MEANING:
noun: A pretend or insignificant lover.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin amatorculus (a little lover), diminutive of amator (lover), from amor (love). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE:
“The titles all start with where he painted them ... The format is Location-Number-Quick-description ... Considering the whole title is ‘Thessaloniki-I-Winsome Amatorculist’ ... he is guessing it’s a painting of his one-night stand.”
Luchia Dertien; Gnomon; DSP Publications; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Who is content with nothing possesses all things. -Nicolas Boileau-Despreaux, poet (1 Nov 1636-1711)

