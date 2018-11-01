

eucatastrophe

ochlophobia

peristeronic

amatorculist



Photo: pixabay There’s a word for it A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



amatorculist PRONUNCIATION: (uh-ma-TOR-kyuh-list)

MEANING: noun: A pretend or insignificant lover.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin amatorculus (a little lover), diminutive of amator (lover), from amor (love). Earliest documented use: 1731.

USAGE: “The titles all start with where he painted them ... The format is Location-Number-Quick-description ... Considering the whole title is ‘Thessaloniki-I-Winsome Amatorculist’ ... he is guessing it’s a painting of his one-night stand.”

Luchia Dertien; Gnomon; DSP Publications; 2015.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Who is content with nothing possesses all things. -Nicolas Boileau-Despreaux, poet (1 Nov 1636-1711)





