Nov 2, 2018
abnegation

PRONUNCIATION:
(ab-ni-GAY-shuhn)

MEANING:
noun: Self-denial.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin abnegation, from ab- (away, off) + negare (to deny), from nec (not). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:
“In the 1980s, [Roy Walford] wrote ‘The 120 Year Diet’ and then followed it up with even more misery and abnegation in ‘Beyond the 120 Year Diet’.”
Pagan Kennedy; The Secret to a Longer Life? Don’t Ask These Dead Longevity Researchers; The New York Times; March 9, 2018.

See more usage examples of abnegation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
We have probed the earth, excavated it, burned it, ripped things from it, buried things in it, chopped down its forests, leveled its hills, muddied its waters, and dirtied its air. That does not fit my definition of a good tenant. If we were here on a month-to-month basis, we would have been evicted long ago. -Rose Bird, Chief Justice of California Supreme Court (2 Nov 1936-1999)

