MEANING:

noun: Self-denial.

ETYMOLOGY:

From Latin abnegation, from ab- (away, off) + negare (to deny), from nec (not). Earliest documented use: 1398.

USAGE:

“In the 1980s, [Roy Walford] wrote ‘The 120 Year Diet’ and then followed it up with even more misery and abnegation in ‘Beyond the 120 Year Diet’.”Pagan Kennedy; The Secret to a Longer Life? Don’t Ask These Dead Longevity Researchers ; March 9, 2018.See more usage examples of abnegation in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary