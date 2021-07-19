  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

 About | Media | Search | Contact  


Home

Today's Word

Subscribe

Archives
Jul 19, 2021
This week’s theme
Words that aren’t what they seem

This week’s words
quotennial
On your calendar
Get A.Word.A.Day on your calendar

Previous week’s theme
Words coined after buildings and venues
Bookmark and Share Facebook Twitter Digg MySpace Bookmark and Share
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

Anticruelty means against cruelty, anticavity is against cavities, but antiquity does not mean against quitting.

That’s language for you. Patterns are useful, but don’t anticipate them to help you out each time.

This week we’ll introduce you to five terms and you might think you can figure them out, but watch out for their antics -- they are not what they seem.

quotennial

PRONUNCIATION:
(kwo-TEN-ee-uhl)

MEANING:
adjective: Yearly.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin quot (how many) + annus (year). Earliest documented use: 1878. A related word is quotidian (happening every day; commonplace).

USAGE:
“The Dallas Cowboys defense has been a point of contention with fans over the past few years.”
Daniel Ruppert; Dallas Cowboys: Quality vs Quantity, the Quotennial Question; FanSided; Feb 14, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I dream of giving birth to a child who will ask, "Mother, what was war?" -Eve Merriam, poet and writer (19 Jul 1916-1992)

We need your help

Help us continue to spread the magic of words to readers everywhere

Donate

Subscriber Services
Awards | Stats | Links | Privacy Policy
Contribute | Advertise

© 1994-2021 Wordsmith