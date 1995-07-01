

ailurophile



Photo: Cavale Doom



ailurophile PRONUNCIATION: (eye/ay-LOOR-uh-fyl)

MEANING: noun: One who loves cats.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ailuro- (cat) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1914.

NOTES:

If there are any black cats reading this, I recommend they use Google to find their nearest aging ailurophile millionaire having a net worth of $13 million. Or they could just start a YouTube channel.

USAGE: “It’s said in publishing that no cat book ever loses money. Maybe it’s true: bibliophiles tend to be ailurophiles, and both are tenacious breeds.”

Emily Toth; Meow mix; Women’s Review of Books (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Jul 1, 1995.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)





