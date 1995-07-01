  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Feb 5, 2019
This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms

This week’s words
mycology
PRONUNCIATION:
(eye/ay-LOOR-uh-fyl)

MEANING:
noun: One who loves cats.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ailuro- (cat) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1914.

NOTES:
There have been some serious ailurophiles over the years. Examples: Ben Rea of UK who left $13 million to his black cat Blackie or Maria Assunta of Italy who also left $13 million to her black cat Tommaso.
If there are any black cats reading this, I recommend they use Google to find their nearest aging ailurophile millionaire having a net worth of $13 million. Or they could just start a YouTube channel.
The opposite of an ailurophile is ailurophobe.

USAGE:
“It’s said in publishing that no cat book ever loses money. Maybe it’s true: bibliophiles tend to be ailurophiles, and both are tenacious breeds.”
Emily Toth; Meow mix; Women’s Review of Books (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Jul 1, 1995.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)

