Feb 5, 2019This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
ailurophile
Photo: Cavale Doom
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ailurophile
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: One who loves cats.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ailuro- (cat) + -phile (lover). Earliest documented use: 1914.
NOTES:
There have been some serious ailurophiles over the years. Examples: Ben Rea of UK who left $13 million to his black cat Blackie or Maria Assunta of Italy who also left $13 million to her black cat Tommaso.
If there are any black cats reading this, I recommend they use Google to find their nearest aging ailurophile millionaire having a net worth of $13 million. Or they could just start a YouTube channel.
The opposite of an ailurophile is ailurophobe.
USAGE:
“It’s said in publishing that no cat book ever loses money. Maybe it’s true: bibliophiles tend to be ailurophiles, and both are tenacious breeds.”
Emily Toth; Meow mix; Women’s Review of Books (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania); Jul 1, 1995.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:A hungry man is not a free man. -Adlai Stevenson, statesman (5 Feb 1900-1965)
