R: L: Epigeal germination (mung bean)R: Hypogeal germination (garden pea) Photo: BlueRidgeKitties



epigeal PRONUNCIATION: (ep-i-JEE-uhl)

MEANING: adjective: Living close to the ground, as certain plants.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek epi- (upon) + -geal (relating to earth), from ge (earth). Earliest documented use: 1861.

USAGE: “He trotted along as if stepping on epigeal plant life, no longer concerned about his height above the true floor of the forest.”

Steven L. Davenport; A Father’s Love; Tate; 2011.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Language is mobile and liable to change. It is a free country, and man may call a "vase" a "vawse", a "vahse", a "vaze", or a "vase", as he pleases. And why should he not? We do not all think alike, walk alike, dress alike, write alike, or dine alike; why should not we use our liberty in speech also, so long as the purpose of speech, to be intelligible, and its grace, are not interfered with? -James Murray, lexicographer and editor of the Oxford English Dictionary (7 Feb 1837-1915)





