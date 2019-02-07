|
A.Word.A.Day
|
|
Feb 7, 2019This week’s theme
Words made with combining forms
This week’s words
ailurophile
orogeny
epigeal
L: Epigeal germination (mung bean)
R: Hypogeal germination (garden pea)
Photo: BlueRidgeKitties
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
epigeal
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
adjective: Living close to the ground, as certain plants.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek epi- (upon) + -geal (relating to earth), from ge (earth). Earliest documented use: 1861.
USAGE:
“He trotted along as if stepping on epigeal plant life, no longer concerned about his height above the true floor of the forest.”
Steven L. Davenport; A Father’s Love; Tate; 2011.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Language is mobile and liable to change. It is a free country, and man may call a "vase" a "vawse", a "vahse", a "vaze", or a "vase", as he pleases. And why should he not? We do not all think alike, walk alike, dress alike, write alike, or dine alike; why should not we use our liberty in speech also, so long as the purpose of speech, to be intelligible, and its grace, are not interfered with? -James Murray, lexicographer and editor of the Oxford English Dictionary (7 Feb 1837-1915)
|
