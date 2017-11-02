|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Phobias & Manias
This week's words
sitomania
ailurophobia
Photo: Imgur
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
ailurophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear of cats.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ailuro- (cat) + phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1905.
USAGE:
“He didn’t mention that some people are downright scared to death of cats. But that’s OK because most people don’t understand ailurophobia anyway. That’s why we lie and say we’re allergic when we turn down dinner invitations to a cat lover’s home.”
Dahleen Glanton; Chicago’s Rat Problem Gnaws at Feline Fears; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); Nov 2, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become President. I'm beginning to believe it. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)
