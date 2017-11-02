

Phobias & Manias



This week’s words

monophobia

sitomania

ailurophobia



ailurophobia PRONUNCIATION: (ai-loor-uh-FOH-bee-uh, ay-)

MEANING: noun: A fear of cats.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek ailuro- (cat) + phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1905.

USAGE:

Dahleen Glanton; Chicago’s Rat Problem Gnaws at Feline Fears; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); Nov 2, 2017.



See more usage examples of “He didn’t mention that some people are downright scared to death of cats. But that’s OK because most people don’t understand ailurophobia anyway. That’s why we lie and say we’re allergic when we turn down dinner invitations to a cat lover’s home.”Dahleen Glanton; Chicago’s Rat Problem Gnaws at Feline Fears;(Illinois); Nov 2, 2017.See more usage examples of ailurophobia in Vocabulary.com’s dictionary

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become President. I'm beginning to believe it. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)





