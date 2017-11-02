  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


Apr 18, 2018
Phobias & Manias

monophobia
sitomania
ailurophobia
Photo: Imgur
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

ailurophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(ai-loor-uh-FOH-bee-uh, ay-)

MEANING:
noun: A fear of cats.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek ailuro- (cat) + phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1905.

USAGE:
“He didn’t mention that some people are downright scared to death of cats. But that’s OK because most people don’t understand ailurophobia anyway. That’s why we lie and say we’re allergic when we turn down dinner invitations to a cat lover’s home.”
Dahleen Glanton; Chicago’s Rat Problem Gnaws at Feline Fears; Chicago Tribune (Illinois); Nov 2, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
When I was a boy I was told that anybody could become President. I'm beginning to believe it. -Clarence Darrow, lawyer and author (18 Apr 1857-1938)

