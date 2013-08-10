|
A.Word.A.Day
|
Home
|
Apr 20, 2018This week’s theme
Phobias & Manias
This week’s words
monophobia
sitomania
ailurophobia
pyromania
claustrophobia
Photo: Laura Lewis
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
claustrophobia
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: A fear of being in a confined place or a restrictive situation.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin claustrum (lock, bolt, confined place) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1879. The opposite is agoraphobia.
USAGE:
“Part of the opera’s strength is the way it conveys the claustrophobia of life on a ship, says Sir Andrew. The stage is crowded with sweaty men shoved together in grim circumstances.”
High Notes; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 10, 2013.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:I love you, and because I love you, I would sooner have you hate me for telling you the truth than adore me for telling you lies. -Pietro Aretino, satirist and dramatist (20 Apr 1492-1556)
|
