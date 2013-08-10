

Apr 20, 2018 This week’s theme

Phobias & Manias



This week’s words

monophobia

sitomania

ailurophobia

pyromania

claustrophobia



Photo: Laura Lewis Phobias & Manias A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



claustrophobia PRONUNCIATION: (klo-struh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING: noun: A fear of being in a confined place or a restrictive situation.

ETYMOLOGY: From Latin claustrum (lock, bolt, confined place) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1879. The opposite is agoraphobia

USAGE:

High Notes; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 10, 2013.



"Part of the opera's strength is the way it conveys the claustrophobia of life on a ship, says Sir Andrew. The stage is crowded with sweaty men shoved together in grim circumstances."
High Notes; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 10, 2013.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: I love you, and because I love you, I would sooner have you hate me for telling you the truth than adore me for telling you lies. -Pietro Aretino, satirist and dramatist (20 Apr 1492-1556)





