Apr 20, 2018
This week’s theme
Phobias & Manias

This week’s words
monophobia
sitomania
ailurophobia
pyromania
claustrophobia

claustrophobia
with Anu Garg

claustrophobia

PRONUNCIATION:
(klo-struh-FO-bee-uh)

MEANING:
noun: A fear of being in a confined place or a restrictive situation.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Latin claustrum (lock, bolt, confined place) + -phobia (fear). Earliest documented use: 1879. The opposite is agoraphobia.

USAGE:
“Part of the opera’s strength is the way it conveys the claustrophobia of life on a ship, says Sir Andrew. The stage is crowded with sweaty men shoved together in grim circumstances.”
High Notes; The Economist (London, UK); Aug 10, 2013.



A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
I love you, and because I love you, I would sooner have you hate me for telling you the truth than adore me for telling you lies. -Pietro Aretino, satirist and dramatist (20 Apr 1492-1556)

