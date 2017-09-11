|
A.Word.A.Day
This week's theme
Phobias & Manias
This week’s words
sitomania
ailurophobia
pyromania
A.Word.A.Daywith Anu Garg
pyromania
PRONUNCIATION:
MEANING:
noun: An obsessive impulse to start fires.
ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek pyro- (fire) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1840.
USAGE:
“‘To play with fire is a lovely thing,’ the Argentine native Norberto Piattoni, the executive chef at this airy South American eatery, told a patron recently. Rarely has a restaurant been so transparent with its pyromania.”
Jiayang Fan; Metta; The New Yorker; Sep 11, 2017.
A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)
