Apr 19, 2018
This week’s theme
Phobias & Manias

This week’s words
monophobia
sitomania
ailurophobia
pyromania
pyromania

PRONUNCIATION:
(py-roh-MAY-nee-uh, -MAYN-yuh)

MEANING:
noun: An obsessive impulse to start fires.

ETYMOLOGY:
From Greek pyro- (fire) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE:
“‘To play with fire is a lovely thing,’ the Argentine native Norberto Piattoni, the executive chef at this airy South American eatery, told a patron recently. Rarely has a restaurant been so transparent with its pyromania.”
Jiayang Fan; Metta; The New Yorker; Sep 11, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)

