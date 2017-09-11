

Apr 19, 2018 This week’s theme

Phobias & Manias



This week’s words

monophobia

sitomania

ailurophobia

pyromania



Phobias & Manias A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



pyromania PRONUNCIATION: (py-roh-MAY-nee-uh, -MAYN-yuh)

MEANING: noun: An obsessive impulse to start fires.

ETYMOLOGY: From Greek pyro- (fire) + -mania (excessive enthusiasm or craze). Earliest documented use: 1840.

USAGE:

Jiayang Fan; Metta; The New Yorker; Sep 11, 2017.



"'To play with fire is a lovely thing,' the Argentine native Norberto Piattoni, the executive chef at this airy South American eatery, told a patron recently. Rarely has a restaurant been so transparent with its pyromania."
Jiayang Fan; Metta; The New Yorker; Sep 11, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: Adding manpower to a late software project makes it later. -Fred Brooks, computer scientist (b. 19 Apr 1931)





