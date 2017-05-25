  Wordsmith.org: the magic of words


A.Word.A.Day

Dec 2, 2021
This week’s theme
Perfect synonyms

This week’s words
polyhistor
bombinate
echoism
cynophilist
Cartoon: Dan Piraro
A.Word.A.Day
with Anu Garg

cynophilist

PRONUNCIATION:
(sy-NOH-fi-list)

MEANING:
noun: One who loves dogs.

ETYMOLOGY:
From From Greek kyon (dog) + -philia (love). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which also gave us canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynic, cynegetic, cynophobia, cynosure, and canaille. Earliest documented use: 1890. A perfect synonym of today’s word is philocynic.

USAGE:
“While man’s control of dogs underlies the dog owner’s declaration of love, cat people enjoy admitting that cats are smarter than they are, and, having been anointed by cats, they themselves are, therefore, somehow superior to cynophilists.”
Mark Cushing; Pet Nation; Penguin; 2020.

“There will also be a tofu dog and a Bahn Mi dog, and for the gluten-free cynophilist, dogs will come wrapped in lettuce.”
What’s Cookin’; Arkansas Times (Little Rock); May 25, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY:
There are a few times in life when you leap up and the past that you'd been standing on falls away behind you, and the future you mean to land on is not yet in place, and for a moment you're suspended knowing nothing and no one, not even yourself. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)

