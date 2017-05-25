

polyhistor

bombinate

echoism

cynophilist



A.Word.A.Day with Anu Garg



cynophilist PRONUNCIATION: (sy-NOH-fi-list)

MEANING: noun: One who loves dogs.

ETYMOLOGY: cynegetic, cynophobia, From From Greek kyon (dog) + -philia (love). Ultimately from the Indo-European root kwon- (dog), which also gave us canine, chenille (from French chenille: caterpillar, literally, little dog), kennel, canary, hound, dachshund, corgi, cynic cynosure , and canaille . Earliest documented use: 1890. A perfect synonym of today’s word is philocynic

USAGE: “While man’s control of dogs underlies the dog owner’s declaration of love, cat people enjoy admitting that cats are smarter than they are, and, having been anointed by cats, they themselves are, therefore, somehow superior to cynophilists.”

Mark Cushing; Pet Nation; Penguin; 2020.



“There will also be a tofu dog and a Bahn Mi dog, and for the gluten-free cynophilist, dogs will come wrapped in lettuce.”

What’s Cookin’; Arkansas Times (Little Rock); May 25, 2017.

A THOUGHT FOR TODAY: There are a few times in life when you leap up and the past that you'd been standing on falls away behind you, and the future you mean to land on is not yet in place, and for a moment you're suspended knowing nothing and no one, not even yourself. -Ann Patchett, writer (b. 2 Dec 1963)





